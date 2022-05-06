This evening in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. While isolated showers and weak storms are still possible for the next few hours, no more severe storms are expected.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.