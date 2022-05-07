 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News