This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
This is a developing story and will be updated.
