May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.