May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

