For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
