Monday's early morning storms damaged trees and power lines

DECATUR – Early Monday morning storms toppled trees and broke limbs that block roads and resulted in some power outages in portions of Macon County.

“We had a couple of spots on Sangamon Road and Kitchens Road,” said Stuart Jacobs, road supervisor for the Macon County Highway Department. “A big tree branch fell and took down power lines, and another one on Rea's Bridge Road took the poles and wires down.”

The tree on Rea's Bridge Road, about a half mile from Oakley Road, blocked the roadway temporarily, he said.

Thunderstorms and high winds that moved through the area in the early morning hours of Monday uprooted trees and brought down branches in the eastern and northeastern portions of Macon County.

Winds in Macon County just before 6 a.m. ranged from 55 to 65 mph, said meteorologist Matt Barnes of the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Though there was a brief tornado touchdown near Beason in Logan County, Macon County's winds were all straight-line thunderstorm activity, he said. 

The National Weather Service calls for breezy and hot weather through Wednesday night, with showers likely late Wednesday and on Thursday.

“Just before 6 a.m. today, we became aware of an outage impacting approximately 1,000 customers in Cerro Gordo, Cisco, Milmine and surrounding areas,” said Marcelyn Love, spokeswoman for Ameren Illinois. “The outage was due to a couple things: a tree fell on electrical wires and caused it to catch fire (and) a pole broke along County Highway 24 that cause it to be repaired.”

Crews redirected the electrical load to a different source, she said, and power to all customers was restored around 7 a.m.

Decatur Police Department had a few calls regarding burglar alarms set off by the storms and downed limbs and trees, said Officer Eric Waggoner. 

One employee of the Macon County Sheriff's Department who lives near Oakley lost power but the department did not get any calls about problems caused by the storm, and neither did the Decatur Fire Department.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

