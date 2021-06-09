 Skip to main content
More rain possible Wednesday, Thursday in Central Illinois

  • Clay Jackson

Lightning and heavy rain were part of severe weather that swept through Decatur on May 3.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning of a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday and Thursday across Central Illinois.

According to meteorologists, isolated and scattered thunderstorms are expected. "Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be possible," the weather service stated.

The weekend will begin with hot and humid conditions for Friday and Saturday as temperatures reach into lower 90s.

"Though it will be far from advisory criteria, heat indices are expected to reach into the lower to middle 90s both days," the meteorologists said.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperatures near 85 degrees and calm winds becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

More severe storms are projected in northern tier of the U.S. and Plains states through the weekend. 

Threats for the region include hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes in the area’s second hit this week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

