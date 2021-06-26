 Skip to main content
More rain, storms on the way in Decatur and Macon County

Weather storm
Rain falls near downtown Decatur on Friday evening. Forecast: https://herald-review.com/weather/

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County escaped flood damage after the recent heavy rains, but the stormy conditions are not yet behind us.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said thunderstorms and rain, possibly heavy at times, are still likely throughout the day and into the evening in the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s and muggy both today and on Sunday. High winds are also expected both days.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) there's still the threat for showers and thunderstorms," said meteorologist James Auten. "There is the possibility of severe weather today in the area, damaging winds or hail, maybe an isolated tornado, but it looks like that's mostly northeast (of Decatur)."

Sunday's highs will again be in the mid-80s and very humid, with a slightly lower chance of showers and thunderstorms, though Auten said that could change overnight as conditions change.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

