No major storm damage reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Emergency Management Agency received no major damage reports from Friday night's storm.

EMA Acting Director Cathy Beck said the damage was so minimal, the state didn't request a report from McLean County.

She added there were "a ton" of spotters out Friday night, and they had their Emergency Operations Center deployed.

Beck said her agency had a successful storm operation.

"We couldn't do it without the spotters," she said.

The county EMA is still looking for weather spotters in rural parts of the county. Those interested should call 309-827-4348; training is required.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said Friday night's storms are typically seen in the summer, not December.

He noted winds over 70 mph were recorded across Illinois, including the Peoria area.

There were numerous reports of trees and power lines down, stretching from the St. Louis area to northeast of the Mattoon area.

He also said there was severe property damage reported by a possible tornado in Moultrie and Shelby counties.

