This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
