Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
