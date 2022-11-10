Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.