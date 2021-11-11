This evening in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
