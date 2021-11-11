 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

