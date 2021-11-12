 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News