For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.
