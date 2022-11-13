 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

