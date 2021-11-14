Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.