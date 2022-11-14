This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
