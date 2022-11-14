 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

