Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
