This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
