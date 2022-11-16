 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

