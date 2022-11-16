Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
The chance for snow continues today and temps will be even colder thanks to a cold front. Dry for Thursday, but staying cold and windy. See how much more snow is expected and what it will feel like here.
Two areas of low pressure will keep snow and rain falling for much of the day. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring another opportunity for snow! Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
