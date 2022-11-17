For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
