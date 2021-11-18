This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.
