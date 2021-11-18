 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News