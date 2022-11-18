Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.