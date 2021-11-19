Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.