 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News