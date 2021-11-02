Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.