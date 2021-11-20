Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.