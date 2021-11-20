Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees.…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.