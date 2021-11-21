For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
