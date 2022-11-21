 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

