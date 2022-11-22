 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

