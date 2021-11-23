Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.