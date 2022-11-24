Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.