This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
