 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News