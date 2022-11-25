Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.