Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
