Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.