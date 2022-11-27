Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.