 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News