Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south.