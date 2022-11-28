Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a c…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
This evening in Decatur: Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy ra…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…