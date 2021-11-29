Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

