For the drive home in Decatur: Windy with rain early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
