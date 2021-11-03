Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

