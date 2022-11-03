 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

