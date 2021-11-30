Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.