For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
