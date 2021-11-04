 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

