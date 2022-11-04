Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely later at night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.