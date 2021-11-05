 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

